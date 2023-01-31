Board to vote on tax incentives for $1.5B District Detroit buildout

Detroit — The Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority will vote next week whether to pass along the proposed tax captures for the $1.5 billion District Detroit project, including $616 million in buildout reimbursements to developers.

A DBRA meeting Monday offered more details about the District Detroit Transformational Brownfield Plan, which includes 10 development projects exceeding 2.5 million square feet constructed on parking lots, vacant lots and rehabbing vacant buildings in downtown Detroit and Cass Park neighborhoods.

The proposal comes from the Ilitch family organization and Stephen Ross' Related Cos. The proposal is for an area on the northern edge of downtown that the Ilitch group has branded “District Detroit.”

The Transformational Brownfield is the District Detroit's biggest subsidy request, a $616 million tax capture over 35 years. The project is requesting $797 million in tax incentives and reimbursements, which would cover more than half of the estimated cost of the joint venture project.

The seven-member DBRA voted to hold a public hearing Monday to discuss the plan. Amanda Elias, John George, Pamela McClain and Ray Scott voted yes. Sonya Mays abstained, Eric Dueweke voted against and Maggie DeSantis was not present for the vote.

It's estimated that the project will have a net fiscal benefit to the city's general fund of $700 million over 35 years, according to the DBRA. Its construction includes nearly 700 new residential units, with 139 units reserved for residents making 50% of the area median income ($31,400 or less annually) "to grow the city's population and tax base," according to the plan.

Earlier this month, Mayor Mike Duggan and other city officials touted a $23.7 million city loan for the billionaire developers as a way to ensure 139 affordable rental units in the development.

Plans also calls for 1.2 million square feet of commercial office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and 467 hotel rooms across the 10 properties.

Construction will support 19,780 construction jobs, estimated to bring $4.1 billion in total economic impact from construction. When complete, it will support 5,800 permanent jobs.

The DBRA will hold a public hearing 5 p.m. Monday over Zoom on the plan. On Feb. 8 the authority could vote on whether to approve the plan and send it to the Detroit City Council for approval in March. In addition to approval from the council, the Brownfield Plan also needs approval from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The DBRA Advisory Committee unanimously voted to recommend approval to the DBRA Monday.

The tax incentives stirred controversy when they were announced earlier this month. One critic called the amount of requests from two of the nation's wealthiest businessmen "obscene." Supporters, however, say public subsidies are critical to redeveloping a potentially critical piece of Detroit's resurgence with affordable housing.

Details on 6 new buildings in the buildout

2200 Woodward Ave. : A surface parking lot will be turned into a mixed-use high-rise building with a two-story underground parking structure and a public plaza on Columbia Street. Of the total 702,000 square feet, the majority will be toward office space with 28,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 181,700 square feet of underground parking for nearly 300 spaces. The development cost is $340 million. The developer is requesting $170.5 million in reimbursement.

: A surface parking lot will be turned into a mixed-use high-rise building with a two-story underground parking structure and a public plaza on Columbia Street. Of the total 702,000 square feet, the majority will be toward office space with 28,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 181,700 square feet of underground parking for nearly 300 spaces. The development cost is $340 million. The developer is requesting $170.5 million in reimbursement. 2250 Woodward Ave. : The redevelopment of a surface parking lot into a new construction, mixed-use high-rise building with a two-story underground parking and public plaza shared with 2200 Woodward Ave. This structure is smaller at nearly 400,000 square feet, including 27,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 287 apartments. The development cost is $216 million. The developer is requesting $69.5 million in reimbursement.

: The redevelopment of a surface parking lot into a new construction, mixed-use high-rise building with a two-story underground parking and public plaza shared with 2200 Woodward Ave. This structure is smaller at nearly 400,000 square feet, including 27,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 287 apartments. The development cost is $216 million. The developer is requesting $69.5 million in reimbursement. 2300 Woodward Ave. : A surface parking lot will be redeveloped into a new construction, mixed-use five-story building with 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 131,000 square feet of office space. The development cost is $84 million. The developer is requesting $42.5 million in reimbursements.

: A surface parking lot will be redeveloped into a new construction, mixed-use five-story building with 18,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 131,000 square feet of office space. The development cost is $84 million. The developer is requesting $42.5 million in reimbursements. 2305 Woodward Ave/2300 Cass Ave. : A surface parking lot will be redeveloped into a mixed-use 21-story building. This will include demolition of existing structures to build a 556,000-square-foot building adjacent to the Detroit Center for Innovation. The building will have 10,500 square feet of ground-floor retail and 545,000 square feet of office space. The development cost is $279 million and the developer is requesting $163.2 million in reimbursement.

: A surface parking lot will be redeveloped into a mixed-use 21-story building. This will include demolition of existing structures to build a 556,000-square-foot building adjacent to the Detroit Center for Innovation. The building will have 10,500 square feet of ground-floor retail and 545,000 square feet of office space. The development cost is $279 million and the developer is requesting $163.2 million in reimbursement. 2455 Woodward Ave. : Planned redevelopment of undeveloped land adjacent to Little Caesars Arena into a new 15-story building for a hotel. It will have 22,000 square feet of ground retail and approximately 290 hotel rooms. The development cost is $191 million and the developer is requesting $42.1 million in reimbursement.

: Planned redevelopment of undeveloped land adjacent to Little Caesars Arena into a new 15-story building for a hotel. It will have 22,000 square feet of ground retail and approximately 290 hotel rooms. The development cost is $191 million and the developer is requesting $42.1 million in reimbursement. 2205 Cass Ave.: A surface parking lot will be redeveloped into a new 18-story apartment complex with retail space. It's expected to have 261 units, with 54 affordable units. Development cost is $150 million and the developer is requesting $47.7 million in reimbursement.

Details on 4 rehabs in the buildout

2211 Woodward Ave. : The redevelopment of the office building portion of the Fox Theatre into a hotel with 177 hotel rooms and ground retail. The Fox Theatre, located in a separate condominium of the building, will not be altered. The development cost is $121 million. The developer is requesting $23.9 million in reimbursement.

: The redevelopment of the office building portion of the Fox Theatre into a hotel with 177 hotel rooms and ground retail. The Fox Theatre, located in a separate condominium of the building, will not be altered. The development cost is $121 million. The developer is requesting $23.9 million in reimbursement. 408 Temple St. : The redevelopment of the vacant American/Fort Wayne Hotel near the Masonic Temple into a 10-story apartment complex with ground-floor retail. There would be 131 apartments, with about 20% (27 units) affordable. The development cost is $69 million. The developer is requesting $22.9 million in reimbursement.

: The redevelopment of the vacant American/Fort Wayne Hotel near the Masonic Temple into a 10-story apartment complex with ground-floor retail. There would be 131 apartments, with about 20% (27 units) affordable. The development cost is $69 million. The developer is requesting $22.9 million in reimbursement. 2115 Cass Ave. : Adaptive reuse of the vacant Moose Lodge building into a four-story business incubator with 10,700 square feet of ground-retail space. The development cost is $60 million, and the developer is requesting $28.4 million in reimbursement.

: Adaptive reuse of the vacant Moose Lodge building into a four-story business incubator with 10,700 square feet of ground-retail space. The development cost is $60 million, and the developer is requesting $28.4 million in reimbursement. 2210 Park Ave.: Redevelopment of the vacant Detroit Life Building into a mixed-use 10-story. It would have 16 apartments with 3,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. The development cost is $24 million and the developer is requesting $5.8 million in reimbursement.

