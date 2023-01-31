Frontier Airlines adding 4 weekly nonstop flights from Detroit to Puerto Rico

Romulus — Frontier Airlines added a nonstop flight from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport to Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, beginning in May, the airline announced Tuesday.

The carrier also added nonstop routes to San Juan from Chicago, Dallas, Cleveland, Baltimore and Cancun as well as a one-stop flight from Denver. The expansion is in response to increased demand for travel to the Caribbean island and the airline now offers 19 total nonstop flights to Puerto Rico, the company said in a news release.

“Puerto Rico is a hugely popular destination for leisure travelers as well as the large population of Puerto Ricans residing in the U.S. who enjoy returning to the island to visit friends and family,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, Frontier Airlines, said in the news release.

“It is a fantastic vacation destination with stunning beaches, historical sites and the one-of-a-kind El Yunque National Forest. For those with family and friends on the island, we’re offering more options than ever to fly affordably and conveniently between a multitude of major cities and Puerto Rico.”

To promote the expansion, Frontier is offering fares from Detroit to San Juan for as low as $69. Travelers can also purchase Frontier's GoWild! Summer Pass for $399, which provides exclusive access to the airline's unlimited flights to international destinations.

The new flights will leave from Detroit Metro four times a week, beginning on May 5. U.S. citizens do not need a passport, an international phone plan or a new type of currency to travel to Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory that's a popular spring break destination.

Frontier also added nonstop flights to Aguadilla and Ponce, Puerto Rico, from Tampa International Airport and Orlando International Airport, the carrier announced Tuesday.

“The addition of new nonstop routes between Puerto Rico and seven cities in the United States and Cancun, Mexico, significantly expands the options for visitors to the Island," Carlos Mercado, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, said in the news release. "At the same time, we celebrate the expansion of operations to the Mercedita International Airport in Ponce, which will certainly boost tourism activity and the economy of the southern region.”

