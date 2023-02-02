Former top Free Press editor new CEO of Houston nonprofit digital news service

The Detroit Free Press' former top editor, Peter Bhatia, is the new CEO of a nonprofit digital news service in Houston after leaving the Detroit newspaper last month.

Bhatia's departure came under the threat of up to 14 layoffs at the Free Press as owner Gannett Inc. took cost-cutting measures in response to a deteriorating macroeconomic environment, the newspaper reported in December. He was one of eight employees to take a voluntary severance, which allowed the paper to avoid forced layoffs.

Bhatia, a Pulitzer Prize-winning editor, told the Free Press in December that he had other opportunities. The Houston Landing is an independent, nonpartisan and nonprofit news organization covering Houston and its surrounding region with a focus on investigative journalism, according to its website.

"We’re in a difficult period economically," Bhatia told the Free Press in December. "The company is going through a layoff process and I essentially made the decision to lay myself off in the interest of saving other jobs.”

Bhatia joined the Free Press in September 2017 from the Cincinnati Enquirer. He also was director of the Reynolds National Center for Business Journalism at Arizona State's Cronkite School of Journalism and an editor at The Oregonian in Portland, Oregon, for more than 20 years.

While with the Free Press, Bhatia also was the regional editor in the USA Today Network for nearly 30 properties in Michigan and Ohio, oversaw the implementation of a paywall, and was recognized for efforts to improve newsroom diversity.

Other Free Press departures last month included Editorial Page Editor Brian Dickerson, investigative reporter Elisha Anderson, Cary Junior II from the "On The Line" podcast, Assistant Sports Editor Tyler Davis and Assistant Editor Jim Finkelstein.

The Detroit Free Press publishes under a joint operating agreement with The Detroit News, which is owned by MediaNews Group. The newspapers have separate newsrooms. Gannett owns a majority of the business operations between the two papers that include advertising, sales and marketing.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble