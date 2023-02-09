Brownfield board OKs $616M in reimbursements for $1.5B District Detroit project

Detroit — The Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority voted 5-2 Wednesday to approve proposed tax captures for the $1.5 billion District Detroit project, including $616 million in buildout reimbursements to developers.

The vote sends the District Detroit Transformational Brownfield Plan covering 10 development projects to the Detroit City Council for consideration in March. In addition to approval from the council, the brownfield plan also needs approval from the Michigan Economic Development Corp.'s governing body, the Michigan Strategic Fund board.

The plan exceeds 2.5 million square feet for housing, retail, hotel rooms and office space in downtown Detroit and the Cass Park neighborhood.

The Ilitch family organization, Olympia Development of Michigan, and Stephen Ross' Related Cos. put forth the proposal. It's part of an area on the northern edge of downtown around Little Caesars Arena that the Ilitch group has branded “District Detroit.”

The meeting also shared details about a $167 million community benefits agreement still being discussed among the developers, city and a Neighbor Advisory Council created among residents in the affected area for grants and other support for deeply affordable housing, workforce development, local business incubation, cultural placemaking, green space creation, accessibility and education. It could be one of the largest agreements to date. The final version will require approval from the City Council.

DBRA board members Amanda Elias, John George, Pamela McClain, Ray Scott and Stephanie Washington approved the incentives. Eric Dueweke and Maggie DeSantis voted against the proposal, citing concerns it was being rushed through, is an ineffective use of taxpayer dollars, and there's confusion around some of the plan's details.

"It's terrible policy to offer this much subsidy in this District Detroit neighborhood in particular," said DeSantis, president of the Warren/Conner Development Coalition, "which is already experiencing massive development and which is vulnerable right now and is experiencing gentrification. I think it's the wrong use of tax dollars."

Scott, the board's chair and deputy director of the city's Buildings, Safety Engineering, and Environmental Department, emphasized there will be more discussions with two boards whose approval is still needed for the brownfield plan.

"We appreciate the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority board’s diligent review of our 10-project development and their recognition that this project would bring thousands of jobs, needed affordable housing units, increased tax revenue and help to transform the city of Detroit," Olympia President Keith Bradford said in a statement. "We are excited to continue our community engagement process with Detroiters and ultimately the City Council.”

The tax incentives met support and backlash from residents during a public comment period. Several expressed outrage over the city giving funds to businesses of billionaires. Family matriarch Marian Ilitch is worth $4.3 billion, and Ross is worth $11.6 billion, according to Forbes.

"The Ilitches and Stephen Ross are some of the richest people in this world," said Theo Pride, an organizer with activist nonprofit Detroit People's Platform. "So, why is one of the poorest cities in the country paying them to do anything?"

Representatives for the companies emphasized that just a fraction of the construction costs for the project, $50 million, will come from public money.

"We are providing as private developers 99% of this," said Andrew Cantor, Related's executive vice president of development, during a presentation before the vote. "We are making the investment. We are taking the risk upfront."

Construction will support 12,000 jobs, estimated to bring $4.1 billion in total economic impact from construction, according to the developers. When complete, the developments will support 6,000 permanent jobs and $10 million annually for the city's general fund, up from $250,000 today.

Supporters said public subsidies are needed to redevelop a potentially critical piece of Detroit's resurgence with affordable housing and job creation.

"This project," said John Perkins, a representative for the Michigan Council of Carpenters and Millwrights and a Detroit resident, "will allow our members, the men and women that we serve, easy access to good-paying jobs, easy access to great benefits, and when they get ready to retire, they can retire in dignity. Without projects like this, those opportunities do not exist."

Most of the Community Benefits Agreement funding under discussion, $105 million, would go toward business incubation, a disadvantaged business fund, technical assistance awards and a co-developer program. The company also proposes a fast track employment tracking, partnerships with Grow Detroit's Young Talent, affordable housing grants and beautifying community spaces.

The Transformational Brownfield is the District Detroit's biggest subsidy request, a $616 million tax capture over 35 years. The project is requesting $797 million in tax incentives and reimbursements, which would cover more than half of the estimated cost of the joint venture project.

It's estimated that the project will have a net fiscal benefit to the city's general fund of $700 million over 35 years, according to the DBRA. Its construction includes nearly 700 residential units, with 139 units reserved for residents making 50% of the area median income, which is $31,400 annually.

Last month, Mayor Mike Duggan and other city officials touted a $23.7 million city loan for the billionaire developers as a way to ensure 139 affordable rental units in the development.

Plans also calls for 1.2 million square feet of commercial office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and 467 hotel rooms across the 10 properties. Some of the developments would rise from vacant properties and parking lots. Some existing buildings will be rehabbed.

But some residents said they're worried housing and jobs will go to suburbanites and college students, continue the city's gentrification and not mostly support existing Detroiters and institutions they rely on like schools and libraries. They also emphasized District Detroit was announced more than eight years ago.

"The reason why this property tax abatement is so egregious," said Landis Spencer, a North Corktown resident with the Democratic Socialists of America, "is that the Ilitches have not been good community stewards. They have let their properties rot in order to speculate on property and in order to buy more property, and they have taken our money and have not given us what they promised."

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble