Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner to retire

Jay Farner is retiring as CEO of Rocket Companies, the Detroit-based firm announced Monday. Farner has been with the company for 27 years.

His last day will be June 1, 2023. Farner is 49 and will be 50 when his retirement takes effect.

Bill Emerson, 60, vice chairman of Rock Holdings and a longtime Rocket executive, will serve as interim CEO as the company searches for a permanent replacement. Emerson held the role of CEO of Rocket Mortgage prior to Farner.

"Being part of this amazing organization has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life," Farner said in a statement. "More than 27 years ago, fresh out of college, I decided to join a small mortgage company led by Dan Gilbert. I never could have predicted the amazing journey that one decision would have taken me on, and I want to thank Dan for his mentorship, guidance and friendship over the years. Rocket Companies is full of incredible people — passionate about serving our clients, the community and each other. While the time is right for me to focus on my family, I will certainly miss working with some of the brightest minds in the fintech industry."

Farner stepped down from his position on the Rocket's board of directors Feb. 9. Emerson was appointed to the board effective immediately. The board has already begun its search for a new CEO and has hired a firm to help it evaluate internal and external candidates.

"For nearly three decades Jay has poured everything he has into making our organization successful," Dan Gilbert, founder and chairman of Rocket Companies, said in a statement. "Since being appointed CEO of Rocket Mortgage in 2017, and subsequently CEO of Rocket Companies in connection with the August 2020 IPO, Jay has overseen the most rapid period of growth and profitability in our 37-year history. His passion for people and vision for the future has benefitted Rocket tremendously and on behalf of the entire Board, I'd like to thank him for all of his work over the years."

"Looking forward, we are fortunate to have someone of Bill's caliber and experience to serve as Interim CEO while the Board conducts a search for a permanent successor," Gilbert continued. "For a decade and a half, Bill served at the helm of our mortgage business — driving impressive results and setting the tone for our culture. He loves Rocket Companies and the industry, and he has remained very engaged in the business through his position at Rock Holdings. We are excited to welcome Bill back to the role and are confident in his ability to lead the Company forward."

Farner's retirement comes as one of Rocket's main businesses, mortgage lending, is under pressure from higher interest rates.

Since the Federal Reserve Board began hiking rates to fight inflation nearly a year ago, mortgage rates have followed suit, climbing from less than 3.5% for a 30-year loan at the start of 2022 to more than 7% by fall.

That caused the market to shrink, Rocket to offer buyouts and other mortgage companies to lay off staff. Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage's staff also has decreased, though the company says it was from attrition.

Rocket Cos.'s profits in the third quarter of 2022 dropped 93% year-over-year with origination volume falling 71% to $25.6 billion. It hasn't announced when it will report full-year financial results.

