Detroit casinos generate $103.5M in revenue in January

Detroit — Detroit's three casinos collectively reported $103.5 million in monthly revenue in January, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

That's up slightly from a year ago, when the casinos brought in $100.9 million for the month.

Last month, table games and slots generated $103.4 million in revenue, up 4.4% year-over-year up but down 4.5% month-over-month. Gaming revenue was up at all three casinos: MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino Hotel and Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

The casinos collectively paid $8.4 million in gaming taxes to the state for the month, up from $8 million a year ago. They submitted $16.3 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city for January.

Meanwhile, retail sports betting at the casinos produced $111,023 in revenue for the month. Qualified adjusted gross receipts for January were down by $1.8 million, or 94.3%, from a year ago, the MGCB reported. The total handle, or amount wagered, for the month was nearly $15.3 million.

The casinos paid $8,940 in state taxes tied to the retail sports betting, down from $73,070 a year ago. They submitted $10,926 in wagering taxes to the city in January.

For the month, MGM led the market with 48% share, followed by MotorCity with 30% and Hollywood Casino with 22%.

