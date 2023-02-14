Subway sandwich chain explores sale after record-setting year

Jonathan Roeder

Bloomberg

Subway, one of the world’s largest restaurant brands, said its shareholders are exploring a possible sale.

The announcement confirms earlier reports that the Milford, Connecticut-based company is shopping itself to potential suitors. Bloomberg News reported last month that a deal could value the closely held company at more than $10 billion.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is advising Subway in the process. The company, which has about 37,000 franchise-run locations in more than 100 countries, said that 2022 was a “record-setting year” and it had posted eight consecutive quarters of positive same-store sales growth.

“The management team remains committed to the future and will continue to execute against its multiyear transformation journey,” Subway said in a statement. This includes new menu items, restaurant modernization and improving diner experience, it said.

Subway is up against big restaurant chains, including McDonald’s Corp. and Burger King, that are investing heavily to improve their locations’ appearance. They’re also adding online and mobile ordering, as well as kiosks to ease the ordering process.

Subway is one of the most recognizable names in the industry, and its more than 20,000 U.S. locations makes it the largest by store count in the country, dwarfing even McDonald’s. The company’s lack of drive-throughs hurt it during the pandemic, however, when many dining rooms were closed.

The company’s business model has been the subject of criticism by its franchisees, who accuse it of opening new locations in close to proximity to others, effectively curbing owner-operators’ potential sales and profit.

With assistance from Leslie Patton