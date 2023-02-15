Starbucks closes Midtown Detroit coffee shop, citing safety issues

Detroit — Starbucks has closed its store in Midtown due to safety concerns, according to the company.

Sunday was the last day of business for the store at 3760 Woodward inside the Ellington Lofts building. As of Wednesday, equipment remained visible from the windows and there was no signage to indicate the store’s closure.

Store employees reported numerous public safety concerns including theft and threats of physical violence, a Starbucks spokesperson said Wednesday. The incidents occurred both between customers and employees and among customers. The store opened in 2006.

The closure this week in Detroit comes after Starbucks in July 2022, announced the closure of 16 stores around the country due to safety concerns. Those stores were in Seattle, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington and Portland, Oregon.

Sue Mosey, executive director of Midtown Detroit, has been a customer at the Starbucks in Midtown. She said the store will be missed, but she is confident another coffee shop will take its place.

"It's been a challenged location for quite some time just because it's a prominent intersection where you have a lot of convergence of a lot of different folks coming to that location," she said. "Obviously, we care about safety and the ability of our businesses to be able to conduct business. We are going to be working with whatever tenant comes behind them and the owner of the property in developing a good, solid plan for making sure they can operate safely there and have the kind of support that they are going to need."

Mosey noted that Midtown has numerous other coffee options for people within a couple of blocks, including Give Thanks Bakery at 3800 Woodward and For the Love of Sugar at 100 Erskine St. The Red Hook is expected to open in a couple of weeks at Woodward and Alexandrine inside the former Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company.

"We are not lacking in coffee in this neighborhood," Mosey said.

Starbucks did not share sales performance for the Midtown store. The store’s 15 employees were transferred to other locations.

According to the Starbucks website, the company has locations in Detroit including inside the One Kennedy Square building at 777 Woodward, the Marquette Building at 243 W. Congress, the Westin Book Cadillac lobby at 1114 Washington Blvd., the Detroit Renaissance Center and inside DMC Harper Hospital. The company also has locations at 1327 Eight Mile and 18051 Mack Ave. in Detroit.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN