EGLE approves tax incentives to redevelop former Studebaker site in Detroit

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has approved a financing plan for the cleanup of the former Studebaker building in Detroit. Developers plan to turn the former factory into 161-unit apartment complex.

EGLE said Tuesday it approved a reimbursement of up to $714,943 from tax increment financing for remediation activities including a baseline environmental assessment, pre-demolition work, and the removal and disposal of contaminated soil. The reimbursement will also cover installing and maintaining a vapor-mitigation system and surface cover.

The Michigan Strategic Fund also approved an additional TIF reimbursement of up to $1,356,355, officials said Tuesday.

Detroit-based The Platform’s entity, 411 Piquette LLC, is rehabilitating the 108,000-square-foot building at 411 Piquette Ave., the former Studebaker sales and service center. The site has had numerous industrial uses over the years, also previously housing Cadillac, Kaltz Excavation and 3M.

“It is now contaminated with metals and various chemical and organic compounds,” EGLE wrote in a release. “Although there has been remediation work at this site in the past the contamination levels still exceed the threshold for direct contact and for potential vapor migration into the building.”

The land has a taxable value of $388,662, a figure officials project will go up to $4 million when the project is completed.

The $40 million project, known as the Piquette Flats, is expected to meet demand for workforce housing stock in the Milwaukee Junction neighborhood and create a more walkable community.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN