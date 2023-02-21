Michigan's internet gaming revenue surges to new record

Michigan's Internet gaming revenue hit a record in January, according to numbers released Tuesday by the state's gaming control board.

Internet gaming revenue for the month totaled $153.7 million, surpassing the previous record of $152.8 million the month prior. Online sports betting, meanwhile, generated $33.6 million, falling 31.1% from December — results that industry analysts said could have something to do with the launch of internet sports betting across the border in Ohio.

“The January revenue release was highly anticipated, particularly regarding sports betting. It was the first month with Ohio in the mix, and we have a comparison to a year ago when January set the state record for sports betting handle," Play Michigan lead analyst Paul Costanzo said in a statement. "The 7% year-over-year drop in total handle is somewhat in line with recent trends, but Ohio being a factor certainly can’t be ruled out."

“A fourth straight record month for online casinos in Michigan is also not surprising, as that industry shows zero sign of slowing down in the state," he added. "Not only is it a record, but the 26% growth in year-over-year revenue is a great sign for the overall Michigan gaming market.”

Combined, the two forms of online gambling brought in $187.3 million in revenue for the month, down 7.1% from December.

The total handle, or amount wagered, came in at $475.6 million last month, a fractional decline from December but 4.3% lower than January 2022.

Meanwhile, online gambling operators delivered $26.1 million in taxes and payments to the state last month, including $24.9 million tied to internet gaming and $1.2 million from online sports betting.

The three Detroit casinos reported paying $7.5 million in city wagering taxes and municipal services fee payments last month, with the bulk of that tied to internet gaming.

The state's tribal operators reported paying $2.7 million to governing bodies in January.

Overall, the state has 14 operators offering internet gaming and 15 commercial and tribal operators offering internet sports betting.

