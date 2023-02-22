Bedrock offers new plan for Monroe Blocks development

Bedrock unveiled a new plan Wednesday for development in the footprint of the firm’s previously delayed Monroe Blocks project.

Called Development at Cadillac Square, the 1.5 million-square-foot project will include residential, retail, parking and offices. Plans also call for restoring the façade of the National Theatre as a gateway to what Bedrock says will be a “modern, world-class music and performance venue.”

The first phase of construction is expected to begin in 2024.

“The Development at Cadillac Square leverages the potential of a central, yet underutilized footprint to further ignite downtown’s offerings,” Kofi Bonner, chief executive officer at Bedrock, said in a statement Wednesday. “By enhancing overall access, options and connectivity, we will continue to position Detroit as an energetic city which ultimately benefits the broader community and creates a vibrant core for today and well into the future.”

Bedrock said the development at Cadillac Square is subject to an affordable housing agreement with the City of Detroit. The site is among four to secure a total $618 million in tax incentives in a transformational brownfield package from the state in 2018.

Plans for the 1.5 million square foot development include:

230,000 square feet totaling 250-280 new residential units

90,000 square feet for a market hall, a grocer, restaurants and other retail

60,000+ square feet dedicated to entertainment offerings including the National Theatre

1,500-1,800 parking spaces

400,000 square feet of Class A office space

