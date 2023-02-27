Nessel calls on DTE, Consumers to issue automatic credits to residents affected by outage

Lansing — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging the state's two largest utility companies to proactively issue credits to electricity customers who lost power during last week's ice storm.

The Plymouth Democrat argued DTE Energy and Consumers Energy should have a grid to sustain such storms, noting "winter weather is an expected occurrence in Michigan."

“Despite asking for record (rate) increases time and time again, our utilities have failed to adequately invest in their own infrastructure or prepare for these storm events, choosing instead to leave ratepayers in the dark," Nessel said in a statement. "Our current service quality standards are not sufficient, and it is incumbent on the utilities to right this wrong.”

Representatives for Detroit-based DTE Energy and Jackson-based Consumers Energy did not immediately respond Monday to messages seeking comment.

Nessel's request came a day after Michigan House Majority Floor Leader Abraham Aiyash, D-Hamtramck, called for committee hearings on the outages and as frustration over the prolonged outages builds among the state's elected officials.

As of Monday morning, DTE and Consumers said they had restored electricity service to 774,000 of the 867,000 customers who lost power in Wednesday night's ice storm. There were about 93,000 customers between DTE and Consumers in southern Michigan without power Monday morning ahead of a new ice storm rolling through the state.

The utilities last week had assured customers about 95% would have power restored by Sunday night.

DTE Energy had more than 630,000 customers without power and Consumers had about 237,000 at the peak of outages. A little after 7 a.m. Monday, DTE had 61,287 customers still without power and Consumers had 31,890.

In a press release Monday, Nessel noted the utilities' regulator, the Michigan Public Service Commission, determined in March 2022 that utilities were expected to anticipate and harden their grids for extreme weather and "restore power expediently" when there is an outage.

The attorney general also requested the immediate release of an independent audit of the electrical distribution systems of DTE and Consumers that the Michigan Public Service Commission ordered in October.

Additional measures to hold the utilities accountable, include putting into statute requirements for automatic and more substantial outage credits and better measurements of the effectiveness of money spent on electric reliability.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com