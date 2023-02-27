Corewell Health names president for Beaumont hospital in Royal Oak

Corewell Health has appointed Dr. Daniel Carey as the new president for its Beaumont Hospital campus in Royal Oak.

Carey has spent more than 20 years as a cardiologist in Lynchburg, Virginia, and served in numerous health care leadership roles, officials said.

His first day on campus will be April 3.

“I am honored to lead the incredible team at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak,” Carey said in a statement Monday. “The team has done phenomenal work and has a long history of excellence. I am eager to begin working alongside so many renowned physicians, nurses and staff."

Carey will take the helm of the hospital, which is being renamed Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital following the merger last year between Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health.

Carey previously served as Virginia’s secretary of health and human resources beginning in January 2018. He led Virginia’s COVID-19 pandemic response, officials said.

In November 2021, he left to become senior vice president and chief medical officer of Physician Enterprise at Providence. Carey also previously served as senior vice president and chief medical officer of Centra.

“I am confident Dr. Carey will be a strong leader for Corewell Health’s largest hospital,” Dr. Ben Schwartz, president of Corewell Health East, said in a statement. “He is a talented physician and a dynamic leader. He brings a wealth of experience that will help strengthen our team.”

Carey earned a bachelor’s degree in political and social thought from the University of Virginia and earned a medical degree from Harvard Medical School, officials said. He later earned a master’s degree in health care management from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

