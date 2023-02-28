Rocket posts net loss for fourth quarter as full-year profits plummet

Rocket Companies, Inc. posted a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 and saw full-year profits slide 88% from the year prior amid a contraction in the mortgage industry driven in part by rising interest rates.

The Detroit-based business that includes mortgage lending giant Rocket Mortgage posted a net loss of $493 million on revenue of $481 million in the fourth quarter. For the full year, Rocket generated profits of $700 million on revenue of more than $5.8 billion. That's down sharply from the more than $6 billion in profit on nearly $13 billion in revenue it reported for 2021.

Rocket's closed loan origination volume for the fourth quarter fell nearly 75% year-over-year to just over $19 billion. For the full year, the company originated just over $133 billion in loans, down from $351 billion in 2021.

"Last year marked a period of transformation for Rocket. We right-sized our business to respond to a challenging market; we also made key investments to serve our clients better on every step of their home ownership journey," Jay Farner, Rocket's outgoing CEO, said in a statement. "With foundational pieces of our client engagement program in place, we are focused on expanding our top of funnel, lifting conversion and lowering our client acquisition cost, with the ultimate goal of growing our purchase market share and extending client lifetime value."

This is a developing story. Check www.detroitnews.com for updates.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski