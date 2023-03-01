Oak Park, Kalamazoo get $40 million to connect communities split by infrastructure

Washington — The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding nearly $40 million to two Michigan projects that serve communities previously hurt by historic infrastructure placement, the agency announced Tuesday.

The Michigan State Department of Transportation will receive $21.7 million to build a plaza over I-696 in Oak Park, where the highway divided the Orthodox Jewish community. The highway has three decks, but one is failing and won't work by 2025, and in the meantime leaks water, creating dangerous icicles over the highway in the winter.

The deck, which is covered in trees and grass as a community park, is "a vital connector to local businesses, schools, places of worship, and other daily destinations for the Orthodox Jewish community," according to MDOT's application.

"It's a really good thing," MDOT spokesperson Jeff Cranson said. "The bridge needs to be replaced, it's a very important community connection, and it fits the criteria very well for that program."

Kalamazoo will also receive $12.3 million to introduce "traffic calming" measures on Kalamazoo and Michigan Avenues downtown. The roads were designed around 60 years ago as one-way streets ferrying "high-speed and high-volume" traffic through the city. Both will be transformed into two-way streets with added turn lanes, pedestrian infrastructure and bike lanes on Michigan Avenue.

When the roads were originally designed, it followed "historic redlining practices," DOT wrote, creating a barrier between Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, the city's predominantly Black neighborhood, and the central business district.

The projects are two of only six nationwide directly funded to begin building. The other 39 projects granted funding round the country are for planning. Overall, the agency doled out $185 million in grants for 45 communities.

“Transportation should connect, not divide, people and communities,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. This funding "will unite neighborhoods, ensure the future is better than the past, and provide Americans with better access to jobs, health care, groceries and other essentials.”

The funding is part of the "Reconnecting Communities Pilot Grant Program," a $1 billion initiative that aims to remediate problems caused by old infrastructure projects, most commonly those that hurt communities of color.

The Department of Transportation also gave $105 million to improving I-375, which destroyed Detroit's Black Bottom and Paradise Valley neighborhoods, through a separate grant program.

