United Wholesale Mortgage posts first quarterly loss since going public

United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. recorded a $62.5 million net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, its first since going public, resulting in a 72% decline year-over-year in net income to $932 million for last year.

Pontiac-based UWM for the second consecutive quarter recorded the largest volume of mortgage originations of any lender in the country with a 25% decrease year-over-year to $25.1 billion, which met the higher end of its quarterly guidance.

The closures weren't enough push UWM beyond rival Rocket Mortgage's full-year volume of $133 billion. UWM's originations were $127.3 billion, a 44% decline from a record 2021. Rocket also posted a net loss for the fourth quarter of $493 million.

UWM's revenues for 2022 were $2.37 billion, a 20% drop from 2021. Higher interest rates, falling consumer confidence and housing affordability challenges meant there were fewer people looking to buy or refinance a home.

UWM's gain margin was 0.77% in 2022, down from 1.14% in 2021, as the lender instituted its match-and-beat competitive "Game On" rate pricing to lure more business. Its margin for the fourth quarter was 0.51%, meeting its 0.4% to 0.7% outlook shared last quarter.

To kick off 2023, the lender with about 7,000 employees forecast first-quarter production to be in the $16 billion to $23 billion range, with gain margin from 0.75% to 1%.

"2022 was a historic year for UWM," CEO Mat Ishbia said in a statement. "Becoming the (No. 1) overall mortgage lender in America, while originating mortgage loans exclusively through the wholesale channel, is a validation of our unrelenting commitment to the broker channel.

"In 2023, we will continue to invest in technology to serve the broker channel and products that put brokers in a position to win. As we have done in other purchase-centric markets, we'll grow market share and emerge stronger to better capitalize on the next boom."

The smaller mortgage market makes home purchases central to the industry, a segment in which independent mortgage brokers who compare rates and products across multiple lenders for homebuyers are stronger compared to refinances. UWM exclusively originates loans through brokers and substantially increased its share of the channel in the fourth quarter to 54% with its approximately 12,000 partners. Share was 38% for the full year.

Rocket this year, however, has fired back at UWM and its "All In" initiative that requires that UWM's brokers pledge not to do business with Rocket and one other lender. Rocket introduced its "Bully Shield" program, promising to cover the penalty or litigation costs brought against brokers who continue to send loans its way. Ishbia, however, maintains UWM does what's best for the wholesale channel in which brokers work.

For the year, UWM set its record in purchase originations of $90.8 billion, up 4%, marking its third consecutive year as the country's largest purchase lender, according to the company. Refinances totaled $36.5 billion, down 74% from 2021.

Because of the smaller market, mortgage servicing can offer stability from a steady stream of income. UWM's mortgage servicing rights totaled $4.45 billion at the end of December, up 34%. The company's more than 60-day delinquency rate was at 0.85%, and its forbearance rate was 0.65%.

UWM's expenses for 2022 increased 3.3% to $1.44 billion year-over-year. The company ended December with $706 million in cash and cash equivalents, a 3.6% decrease, but it had $2.1 billion in available liquidity.

The lender went public through a special-purpose acquisition company in January 2021. UWM's stock closed down less than 1% at $4.26 per share Tuesday. It was trading down about 1.64% in pre-market trading Wednesday.

UWM will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents per share on the outstanding shares of Class A common stock to stockholders of record as of close of business March 10. The dividend is payable on April 11.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble