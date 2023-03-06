Megabus expands Detroit routes to Toronto, four other Canadian cities

Megabus said Monday it is expanding its routes with daily trips from Detroit to Toronto with stops in four other Canadian cities.

Schedules are available and tickets can be purchased for travel starting April 5.

The announcement comes less than two months after the New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced its return to Detroit with connections to 13 other cities.

This latest expansion involves a partnership with Trailways of New York, the company said. It will allow for two daily trips between Detroit and Toronto and include stops in Windsor, Chatham, London and Paris, Ontario. According to the bus line's website, a one-way ticket from Detroit to Toronto on April 5 is $45 plus a $3.99 booking fee.

"We are pleased to be able to leverage our partnership with Trailways of New York to expand our service,” Colin Emberson, vice president of commercial for Megabus, said in a statement Monday. “Offering cross-border service between Detroit and Toronto is a new and exciting opportunity for Megabus that will allow for several new travel options for our customers this spring.”

Megabus returned to Detroit in January. The company said it left in 2020 when it ceased operations in parts of its network due to the pandemic.