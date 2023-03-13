Comerica Bank, other financial institution stocks plunge after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Bank stocks are falling Monday, including those of institutions with a large presence in Michigan.

The drop comes in light of the closure of Silicon Valley Bank as investors withdrew billions of dollars from the bank within hours on Friday.

The stock prices of banks with a large local presence in Michigan are down overall on Monday, with some faring better than others.

As of midday Monday, Comerica Bank stock was at 44.61 a share, down 23%.

Huntington Bancshares stock was at $10.92 a share as of midday Monday, down 18.3%.

Stock shares for New York Community Bancorp, Inc., which owns Flagstar Bank, were at $6.42, down 12.9%.

Grand Rapids-based Independent Bank's stock was at $68.31 a share, down 3.24%.

Grand Rapids-based Mercantile Bank's stock was at $30.44 a share, down 6.83%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. was at $131.65 a share, down 1.5%.

U.S. regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank after it was hit by a bank run. It is the second largest bank failure in U.S. history, behind only the 2008 failure of Washington Mutual. New York-based Signature Bank also failed.

President Joe Biden sought Monday to reassure bank customers that the nation’s financial systems and their deposits were safe: “Your deposits will be there when you need them," he said.