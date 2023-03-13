Detroit News, Free Press printing plant sold to Ohio developer

The Sterling Heights plant that churns out copies of The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press recently changed hands.

Gannett Co. Inc., the newspaper publisher that owns the Free Press and prints The News, recently sold the property to an industrial property developer based in northeast Ohio, according to a deed filed in Macomb County. The sale first was reported by Crain's Detroit Business.

The Detroit Media Partnership Operations Facility on Metropolitan Parkway was transferred from Gannett Publishing Services LLC to Sterling Heights Mound LLC for an undisclosed sum, according to the deed. Sterling Heights Mound is an affiliate of Industrial Commercial Properties LLC, a developer based in Cleveland.

"Gannett has a long-term lease agreement with the property at 6200 Metropolitan Parkway, with no intention to move," Wayne Pelland, senior vice president of Gannett Publishing Operations, said in an emailed statement. "In addition, Gannett maintains ownership of the press and related equipment, printing 32 daily publications in addition to numerous weekly and commercial products."

ICP's CEO told Crain's that the property will continue being used for printing, but that about 4 acres of the site may be developed. The News has reached out to ICP for comment.

ICP specializes in commercial and industrial rehabilitation, build-to-suit projects, and economic redevelopment, according to its website. It has more than 150 properties in its portfolio, mostly in Ohio, but with a growing presence in Michigan. Its Michigan portfolio includes sites in Romulus, Holland, Grand Rapids, American Axle's headquarters and at least one other property in Detroit, Pontiac and Wixom, according to its website.

The News, which is owned by MediaNews Group, and the Free Press are published under a joint operating agreement. The newspapers have separate newsrooms. Gannett owns a majority of the business operations between the two papers that include advertising, sales and marketing.

