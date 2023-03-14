Bank stocks recover some losses from Monday's plunge

Bank stock prices are rebounding somewhat Tuesday, recovering some of the steep losses Monday triggered by reaction to the failure of two large banks since Friday.

Action by federal regulators to ensure that all depositors in Silicon Valley Bank, which collapsed Friday amid a bank run, and New York-based Signature Bank, which was shut down Sunday, would be made whole seemed to steady investors' nerves.

Banks with a large presence in Michigan are among those regaining ground.

The stock prices of banks with a large local presence in Michigan appear to be on an upward trend.

As of late Tuesday morning, Comerica Bank stock was at $45.62 a share, up 9.06% since Monday. It still remained down around 25% from its closing price on Friday.

Huntington Bancshares stock was at $11.92 a share, up 7.92% from Monday. It remained down about 10% from its closing price on Friday.

Stock shares for New York Community Bancorp, Inc., which owns Flagstar Bank, were at $6.76, up 5.63% from Monday. Shares were down about 8% from close on Friday.

Grand Rapids-based Independent Bank's stock was at $18.92 a share, up 2.83% from Monday. It was down about 5.5% from its closing price on Friday.

Grand Rapids-based Mercantile Bank's stock was at $31.13 a share, up 3.22% from Monday. The stock was down about 5% from close on Friday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. was at $132.29 a share, up 0.79% on Tuesday. The stock is down about 1% from its closing price on Friday.

President Joe Biden sought Monday to reassure bank customers that the nation’s financial systems and their deposits were safe: “Your deposits will be there when you need them," he said.

Banking experts have said the issues Silicon Valley Bank had, such as poor balance sheet management, would not be expected to carry over to other banks.

