Michigan Senate panel advances right to work repeal, prevailing wage return

Lansing — A Michigan Senate committee voted Tuesday morning to advance bills that would represent landmark victories for labor unions by repealing the 2012 right-to-work law and re-establishing a prevailing wage standard for state projects.

The proposals, a priority of majority Democrats who won control of the Legislature in November, passed the House last week, and the labor committee's decision would allow the full Senate to approve them as soon as later Tuesday.

With crowds filling three meeting rooms and spilling over into the lobby of the Senate office building, supporters of the four bills contended on Tuesday that the past moves of Michigan Republicans had eroded the ability to collectively bargain and cut into wages.

“It is a power grab, pure and simple," Ron Bieber, president of the Michigan AFL-CIO, told the committee of the current right-to-work law.

The law, enacted a decade ago by former Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, prohibited requirements that workers pay union dues or fees as a condition of their employment. Supporters of the policy argued that it made Michigan more competitive for economic development projects and allowed employees to decide for themselves whether to join a union.

“We oppose turning back the block on this law,” said Wendy Block, senior vice president of business advocacy and member engagement at the Michigan Chamber of Commerce.

The bills mark a turning point in Michigan politics, as Democrats, who won majorities last fall in the House and Senate for the first time in 40 years, begin unraveling policies that Republicans considered their top achievements.

In December 2012, thousands of protesters showed up at the state Capitol as Republicans advanced bills to institute right to work. Snyder signed them on Dec. 11, saying, "Workers deserve the right to decide for themselves whether union membership benefits them."

Since 2012, the number of union members in Michigan has fallen from 629,000 in 2012 to 589,000 in 2022, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The new bills specifically allow employers to enter into an agreement "that requires all employees in thebargaining unit to share fairly in the financial support of the labor organization."

The Senate version of the bills, like those approved by the House, include a $1 million appropriation to respond to public inquiries and to "inform employers, employees and labor organizations about changes to their rights and responsibilities."

Under the Michigan Constitution, the appropriation would make right-to-work repeal referendum-proof. Opponents could gather a petition to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot in 2024 to restore right to work, but it would require twice as many signatures: 446,198 instead of 223,099.

As for the prevailing wage policy, Republicans narrowly voted in 2018 to repeal the requirement that contractors pay union wages and benefits on state-funded construction projects. At the time, then-Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof, a Republican from Grand Haven, said the repeal would save taxpayers money.

The Democratic bills restore the prevailing wage standard, with Rep. Brenda Carter, D-Pontiac, one of the sponsors, saying the measures were "good for workers."

"We must ensure our hardworking residents receive wages in line with the value of their skills and services," Carter said. "We must offer competitive wages in order to attract and retain a highly trained workforce.”

The proposal would have "an indeterminate fiscal impact on state and local expenditures for construction projects," according to the nonpartisan House Fiscal Agency.

The academic and policy literature on the economic effects of prevailing wage laws was decidedly contested, the agency said.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer already used her administrative powers in 2021 to require state contractors on construction projects to pay prevailing wages.

Whitmer said Monday she intends to sign the bills repealing the right-to-work law, even with the appropriation.

She has previously said she would veto bills that include appropriations to block referenda.

