Michigan Press Association names The Detroit News as newspaper of the year

The Michigan Press Association on Thursday named The Detroit News as the 2022 newspaper of the year with recognitions for coverage of the 2021 shooting at Oxford High School, challenges to Michigan's election and other events and issues.

The Detroit News received the recognition after earning the most points from editorial contest categories in the A class consisting of daily newspapers with a circulation of more than 20,000. Members of the Colorado Press Association judged the entries. The News finished with six first-place wins and 20 other recognitions.

“I couldn’t be more proud of The Detroit News team, and the way they respond to news throughout this community that we’re proud to call home,” said Gary Miles, editor and publisher of The News. “It’s an added acknowledgment, as we celebrate our 150th anniversary, of how relevant and vital our coverage remains to informing the people of Michigan.”

Staff writers Craig Mauger, Melissa Nann Burke and Robert Snell won among 20 entries in the open category for reporting on extremism and traumatic events in Michigan with the series "'Undermining Democracy': False Electors Challenge Michigan’s Election."

The News swept first, second and third in the news enterprise reporting category that received 27 entries. Washington correspondent Riley Beggin's "In the U.P., Nation's Only Nickel Mine Models the Tensions of Electric Vehicle Future" led those results.

Among 17 entries, judges recognized The News' staff for best spot news story with breaking news coverage in "'We Are All Shattered': Oxford High School Students Killed in Shooting Identified."

Bob Wojnowski received first place for best sports column over 16 other entries with "Wojo: Former Michigan Head Football Coach Gary Moeller Refused to Die a Broken Man."

Additionally, photographers Todd McInturf and Daniel Mears, respectively, won best news photo for "Campaign Menace" and best sports photo for "Who Fouled Who?" each among 20 entries.

Judges in the contest reviewed 2,866 entries submitted by 89 Michigan newspapers and individual members for coverage from Aug. 1, 2021, through July 31, 2022.

