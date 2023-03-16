House OKs bills lifting sales tax on delivery and installation, expanding incentives board

Lansing — The Michigan House on Thursday approved a package of bills that would clarify sales tax exemptions for certain services and expand a board with oversight of millions of dollars in business incentives.

The legislation is part of a deal struck between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the House Republican minority last month, in return for the GOP's marginal support for a $1.3 billion spending plan that secured $630 million in incentives for a Ford Motor Co. electric vehicle battery manufacturing investment in Calhoun County.

The bills passed with bipartisan support in the House after similar legislation passed through the Senate earlier Thursday.

The bills would clarify a long-debated section of law on levying a sales tax on the delivery and installation of goods by making clear that businesses such as furniture stores need to list delivery and installation separate from an actual product sale for it to be tax exempted as a service.

Other bills would cement and clarify a sales tax exemption for equipment used in aggregate production.

And a third prong of the package would add two members to the 11-member Michigan Strategic Fund board that would be picked from suggestions offered by the House and Senate minority leaders. The MSF board controls state tax incentive programs for job creation and economic development projects.

The changes expanding the board to 13 members comes as Michigan is moving hundreds of millions of dollars in business incentives to lure corporations to the state — including recent offers to battery projects proposed by Ford, Gotion and Our Next Energy.

The board, under a 2019 reorganization, currently is comprised of the representatives from state departments involved in labor, treasury, transportation and economic development and seven Michigan residents appointed by the governor. Those seven must include picks from the Senate Majority Leader and House Speaker, two with a background in private equity, one with a background in commercial lending and one experienced in the "commercialization of technology."

The changes to sales taxes levied on delivery and installation seek to clarify when and how those services are taxed after years of unclear directions that have left some companies in the lurch and owing thousands after an audit.

"It all results in a huge waste of time and money for our job providers," said Rep. Pat Outman, a Six Lakes Republican who helped sponsor the bills.

More:State leaders reach deal to change 'disguised' service tax on certain goods

The bills clarify that companies can avoid a sales or use tax on delivery if they list it separate from the actual sale on an invoice; the legislation also would cancel any existing assessments or audits seeking money from companies for untaxed delivery and installation fees.

The changes to the law are expected to cost the state between $65 million and $70 million in revenue, according to estimates from the House Fiscal Agency and treasury.

A companion bill would hold harmless the school aid fund — which benefits from sales tax revenue — by requiring companies to report what they charged on tax-exempt delivery and installation so an amount equal to the lost taxes would be transferred from the general fund to the school aid fund.

The aggregate tax bill would clarify that machinery used in the production of aggregates is exempt from the sales tax, regardless of where the aggregate is ultimately used.

Usually, manufacturing equipment isn't taxed because the ultimate sales or use tax is assessed at final sale of the finished product. But when it comes to aggregate production, advocates say interpretations of the law over the years have sought to claw back exemptions for the equipment at audit time based on where the product was sold.

The clarification to the law would ensure aggregate machinery receives the sales tax exemption regardless of where the product is actually used and cancel any pending assessments seeking to claw back the exemption.

"This makes complying very clear and very simple," said Rep. Jamie Thompson, the Brownstown Republican who helped sponsor the legislation.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com