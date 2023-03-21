City Council plans vote next week on District Detroit community benefits pact

Detroit City Council is expected next Tuesday to vote on a $167 million community benefits agreement as well as other elements related to the $1.5 billion District Detroit project by Olympia Development and The Related Cos.

With no discussion regarding the project Tuesday, the council voted to move to next week’s meeting all requests related to the development. One request, a transformational brownfield redevelopment plan, which had not been moved out of the planning and economic development committee will be placed with the other items for discussion next week.

“I will say that I dropped the ball and did not place it on the agenda last week,” said Councilman James Tate, who chairs the council’s planning and economic development committee. “So I apologize for that. But we did in fact go through the procedural process which allowed for the hearing on March 2, but I inadvertently left it off of the agenda last week, where it would have been referred like the other items that we have before us today.”

Other District Detroit items expected for a vote next week are the establishment of neighborhood enterprise zones and commercial rehabilitation zones within the project. Those zones would allow the developers to follow up with requests for related tax incentives.

Plans for the District Detroit include 695 mixed-income residential units, 1.2 million square feet of commercial office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and 467 hotel rooms across the 10 properties in and near downtown Detroit, according to the developers. They are seeking nearly $800 million in local and state tax incentives and reimbursements.

In the community benefits package, Olympia Development and The Related Cos. have pledged affordable housing; workforce development; education; transit and parking benefits; local business incubation; cultural placemaking; and green space creation. The city requires a community benefits agreement as Olympia Development and The Related Cos. seek incentives for the mixed-use development.

