Michigan House plans final votes on right-to-work repeal, reviving prevailing wages

The Democratic-led Michigan House is expected to vote Tuesday on legislation that would restore the prevailing wage on government jobs and repeal the right-to-work law that prevented private unions from mandating membership fees.

Tuesday's House agenda includes final votes on two bills passed through the Senate last week — one to restore a law that requires union-rate wages for public construction jobs and another that mandates membership fees for individuals represented by a collective bargaining unit.

A third bill repealing the 2012 right-to-work law for public sector employees has already passed through both chambers and was enrolled Wednesday in the House. The right-to-work repeal for public employees will remain largely dormant while a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court opinion, AFSCME v. Janus, remains in place that deemed mandatory union fees for public employees unconstitutional.

The prevailing wage and right to work policies passed through the House earlier this month along party lines, with 56 Democrats voting yes and 53 Republicans voting no. The House's consideration Tuesday of the Senate versions of the bills is expected to produce a similar vote split. Democrats hold a narrow 56-54 majority in the House.

Each of the right-to-work bills and prevailing wage legislation include appropriations that will make them referendum-proof. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign the bills despite a vow in 2018 to veto bills that sought to side step a voter's right to referendum.

The passage of the right-to-work repeal comes roughly a decade after House and Senate Republican majorities in 2012 approved legislation putting the policy in place amid large union protests on the Capitol lawn. Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder signed the bills into law.

The bills at that time included an appropriation that also made them referendum proof.

Supporters of the legislation have argued the mandated fees prevent against "freeloaders" who benefit from union bargaining efforts without paying their fair share of union dues. Unions are required by federal law to represent all those who belong to collective bargaining units, regardless of whether members pay dues.

Opponents of the legislation have said right-to-work laws acknowledge a worker's freedom to choose to belong to a union and are an important tool in increasing a union's accountability and responsiveness to workers.

