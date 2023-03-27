400+ Metro Detroit Burger King workers to be laid off

More than 400 Burger King fast-food restaurant workers across Metro Detroit are expected to lose their jobs because a franchisee plans to close 26 locations.

EYM King of Michigan LLC, which is based in Irving, Texas, informed state officials in a March 22, 2023 letter that it is permanently ceasing operations in Michigan "due to the unforeseen business circumstance and not being able to reach a resolution with Burger King Corporation."

The company said in the letter that it began closing restaurants on March 17 and expects to have all 26 locations closed by April 15, 2023. It also said 424 workers will be laid off.

EYM King's restaurants that will be closed are located in Dearborn Heights, Detroit, Ecorse, Ferndale, Flint, Highland Park, Livonia, Royal Oak, Southfield, Walled Lake, Warren and Whitmore Lake.

