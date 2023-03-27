Megabus unveils partnership with Indian Trails, details additional routes

Megabus announced Monday a partnership with private bus transportation company Indian Trails that will expand its bus service, including adding routes to and from Detroit.

Additional routes for the New Jersey-based bus company include 90 cities across Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois. The expansion includes trips between Detroit and 23 cities, Ann Arbor and 20 cities and Lansing and 20 cities. In addition to the bus service in Michigan, additional routes include Green Bay and 18 cities and Milwaukee and 18 cities.

“We are delighted to be expanding our service offerings once again in the Midwest,” Colin Emberson, vice president of commercial for Megabus said in a statement Monday. “This partnership will allow us to expand travel opportunities for customers in some existing cities in our network like Detroit and Chicago while also welcoming customers in a plethora of new cities.”

Schedules are available and tickets can be purchased for travel starting April 3.

Chad Cushman, president of Indian Trails, said in a statement the partnership with Megabus allows his company to expand its service network: “Our mutual customers will surely benefit from the added connections available by merging our two existing networks."

Earlier this month, Megabus announced it would be expanding its routes with daily trips from Detroit to Toronto with stops in four other Canadian cities. Megabus returned to Detroit in January. The company said it left in 2020 when it ceased operations in parts of its network due to the pandemic.

