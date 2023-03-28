City Council approves District Detroit community benefits deal, brownfield plan

District Detroit is one step closer to reality.

The $1.5 billion project moved forward Tuesday after City Council approved a $167 million community benefits agreement as well as other elements related to the project by Olympia Development and The Related Cos.

The council voted unanimously to approve the community benefits agreement. The council also approved 8-1 a $616 million transformational brownfield redevelopment plan that will now head to the state for approval. City Council President Mary Sheffield voted no on the brownfield plan.

The votes come after a lengthy discussion with city council members asking for more clarity and stronger language for numerous items within the agreement, including the promised $100 million spend with Detroit businesses.

Councilman Fred Durhal said he was in support of the project because he is tired of seeing development go to other cities. He said he wants to send a message that Detroit is a place to do business and create jobs.

“It's a numbers game,” Durhal said. “The more that we have and the more opportunity that we have, folks can have more access.”

In a joint statement, Related Companies and Olympia Development of Michigan said: “We thank the Detroit City Council, Mayor Duggan, the Neighborhood Advisory Council, and all of the Detroiters who support the future of The District Detroit and the inclusive economic impact that this project will have on our city and state, including thousands of jobs and much needed affordable housing. We look forward to continuing our work with the Neighborhood Advisory Council, City of Detroit and the State of Michigan."

In February, the Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority approved proposed tax captures for the District Detroit project, which included $616 million in buildout reimbursements to developers. Following approval from the council on Tuesday, the brownfield plan also needs approval from the Michigan Strategic Fund board. Developers have said they are seeking to meet with the board on April 25.

Olympia Development and The Related Cos. have plans for a project involving 695 mixed-income residential units, 1.2 million square feet of commercial office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and 467 hotel rooms across the 10 properties in and near downtown Detroit. They are seeking nearly $800 million in local and state tax incentives and reimbursements. The city requires a community benefits agreement as Olympia Development and The Related Cos. seek incentives for its mixed-use development project.

In late February, the Neighborhood Advisory Council agreed with developers on the agreement they called "transformational." It pledges affordable housing, workforce development, education, transit and parking benefits, local business incubation, cultural placemaking, and green space creation.

Among updates made to the agreement approved Tuesday include Olympia and Related agreeing to provide an annual contribution of $350,000 for 10 years toward the Detroit Affordable Housing Preservation Fund. The funds would be diverted from its workforce development spend.

The developer also agreed to give priority for affordable housing within the project first to people with a minimum 10-year city residency, followed by those with a five-year residency and three-year residency.

