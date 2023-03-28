Interim CEO takes over full-time at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

The Detroit Medical Center named Archie Drake the Chief Executive Officer at Children’s Hospital of Michigan, the health system announced in a news release on Monday.

Drake had been serving as the interim CEO since December and previously worked as the Chief Operating Officer at Tenet’s Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas.

Drake studied nursing at the University of Texas, Arlington, and received a master's in business administration from Amberton University in Garland, Texas, according to the news release. His experience ranges from patient care services to hospital operations and strategic service line planning, the news release said.

“Archie has been a tremendous addition to our leadership team. He has a visionary approach to strengthening staff, physician, and patient engagement, as well as a passion for operational excellence,” Brittany Lavis, CEO of the Detroit Medical Center, said in the news release. “His leadership successes have been based on a solid business acumen, broad based clinical and operational experiences and creativity.”

Drake's official appointment as CEO became effective on Monday, the news release said. The Children's Hospital of Michigan is one of eight hospitals and institutes operated by DMC.

hmackay@detroitnews.com