DTE Energy Foundation grants $3 million to United Way to address food insecurity

The DTE Energy Foundation announced Wednesday a $3 million grant to United Way for Southeastern Michigan and partner agencies to help feed low-income residents.

In addition to financial support for several local food pantries, 20,000 low-income households will each receive a $100 Kroger gift card.

The $3 million donation, which the foundation says is its largest yet to address food insecurity, comes amid inflation and the end of increased pandemic-related food benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for low-income households.

Since the beginning of the year, calls to 2-1-1 for food assistance have increased by 33%, according to the United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

"As inflation was hitting us harder, as (SNAP) was cut back at the first of March and grocery costs were continuing to skyrocket, DTE Foundation has a real focused effort around basic human needs," said Lynette Dowler, president and chair of the DTE Energy Foundation and vice president of public affairs for DTE Energy. "And we thought that there would be no better time to jump into an important partnership to do immediate support out to our residents than right now."

Families received the last increased supplemental benefit, around $95 per household, in February, said Jeff Miles, interim vice president of community impact for United Way for Southeastern Michigan.

Miles said the donation from DTE Energy Foundation "allowed us to at least for one month to fill that gap and help families put food on the table through the gift cards and then it also put extra funding into the emergency food system understanding that pantries have seen an uptick in usage as families seen this reduced benefit. So really hit on two fronts. The gift cards to help families but food on the table and then longer term assistance to the food pantries themselves."

The 20,000 gift card recipients have all been identified and some already are receiving their cards via email or through the mail. Kroger also partnered in the effort and offered a 6% discount on the gift cards. The $100 gift cards can be spent in store or via pick up or delivery.

"We wanted to convene on an amount that reached thousands of residents, but also was sufficient to actually make a difference," Dowler said. "A $25 gift card barely provides a meal for a family. We settled on a number that felt like it actually helped our residents and also covered a broad range of individuals."

Partner agencies received grants of varying size to support their food pantries.

Angela Wolf, executive director of Redford Interfaith Relief, said her organization has seen an increased request for food relief during the past six months. The organization previously served 200 households in the Redford community and that number has grown to 275. She welcomes the additional support, a $50,000 grant, to help support the food pantry.

"Everything has been in flux and the ability to serve at the level that we would like to serve the individuals that come to our program has definitely been fluctuating month by month," Wolf said. "So receiving this not only (helps) for access for food, but facilities and programs and employees to help with the overall increase in service and our abilities to do that with dignity and respect."

The pantry has helped local residents like Sabrina Towns, a 54-year-old mother of two sons. Following a divorce 10 years ago, the Redford Township resident said she began visiting the food pantry at Redford Interfaith Relief monthly to help cut her grocery bill in half. She likes that she can pick her own grocery items, particularly the meat, fruit and vegetables.

Towns congratulated Wolf and Redford Interfaith Relief on their grant, saying it's well deserved: "It's good to know that someone can see the work you're doing and wants to pour into and assist you in helping to reach more people."

People shouldn't be afraid to reach out for food assistance, said Towns, who is disabled: "All of us need help in some capacity, whether you're senior fixed income or just having a rough time. Even if you're working a regular job, as high as the food prices have become we all need a little assistance so I could recommend to anyone not to be afraid to reach out for help."

