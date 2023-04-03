University of Michigan formally acquires Sparrow Health System

Sparrow Health System has officially joined University of Michigan Health after receiving the required regulatory approvals to partner, leaders for the two health systems announced on Monday.

The health systems announced plans in December to create a statewide system of care. No purchase price was disclosed at the time.

UM will invest $800 million in Sparrow over the next eight years, funded through hospital operations and investments, according to the statement.

Lansing-based Sparrow has more than 120 sites of care with about 10,000 caregivers and 600 employed primary care providers and specialists. With the addition of Sparrow, UM Health now oversees more than 200 care sites across the state and has grown to be a $7 billion organization, officials said.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for Sparrow as joining University of Michigan Health enables us to accelerate our expansion of services, build greater breadth and depth of clinical expertise, and seamlessly integrate leading-edge technology and other updates into our facilities," Sparrow Health System President and CEO James F. Dover said in a statement.

Paul Brown, chair of the U-M Board of Regents, said in a statement: "This combination creates a clinical care network that builds upon the strengths of the world-class University of Michigan Health academic medical center and Sparrow's successful community-based health system."

The new agreement builds upon a partnership formed through University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children's Center as well as University of Michigan Health's investment in Sparrow's health plan, Physicians Health Plan, officials said.

"We become part of University of Michigan Health knowing that we have had a successful partnership in the past and have the same vision for the future," John Pirich, Sparrow Health System board chair, said. "This enables Sparrow to achieve our long-term strategy of helping to create a statewide system of care while providing world-class care close to home."

