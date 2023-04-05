Stocks drift, yields drop on latest sign of slowing economy

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott

Associated Press

Stocks are drifting on Wall Street and Treasury yields are falling following the latest signal that the U.S. job market is slowing. The S&P 500 is down 0.1% at the open and the Nasdaq composite is off 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is slightly higher. Data from payroll processor ADP came in much weaker than forecast, adding to disappointing numbers out Tuesday on job openings. FedEx is up more than 3.5% after it said it’ll undertake a $4 billion cost-cutting plan. Johnson & Johnson is rising on news that it’s earmarking nearly $9 billion to cover allegations that its baby powder containing talc caused cancer