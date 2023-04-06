Wall Street drifts lower after unemployment data

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott

Associated Press

Stocks are drifting lower again on Wall Street Thursday after new data showed more Americans filed for unemployment last week than had been expected. The S&P 500 is off 0.3% shortly after the opening bell and the Nasdaq composite is down 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is 0.2% lower. Jobless claims in the U.S. for the week ending April 1 fell by 18,000 to 228,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department said. Shares in Levi Strauss plunged over 10% after it reported first-quarter results. The New York Stock Exchange will be closed Friday