Ann Arbor's Homepoint mortgage business sold to The Loan Store

Ann Arbor-based Home Point Capital Inc. announced on Friday it will sell its wholesale mortgage originations channel, the bulk of its business, to The Loan Store Inc., a private national wholesale lender headquartered in Arizona.

It's another sign of contraction in the mortgage sector from a smaller, more competitive market because of rising interest rates. It's also another loss for Michigan of a major mortgage lender's headquarters after Troy's Flagstar Bancorp Inc. was acquired by New York Community Bancorp Inc. in December.

The Loan Store's acquisition from Home Point that has more than 500 employees, including more than 100 in Michigan, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023 subject to regulatory approvals.

The Ann Arbor lender that does business as Homepoint grew from a startup in 2015 to the third largest wholesale lender by origination volume in 2022, according to industry publication Inside Mortgage Finance. It went public in 2021 on the Nasdaq and had ambitions of becoming one of the country's top overall lenders.

In the wholesale channel, which is led by Pontiac's United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp., independent mortgage brokers work directly with homeowners and buyers to find from multiple lenders the best interest rates and products for them.

The Loan Store also exclusively does business in the wholesale channel. Founded in 2019, its digital platform leverages automation to speed up the origination process and serve customers while seeking to provide competitive pricing consistently.

“At The Loan Store, we’ve built an efficient platform that provides what we believe is truly a best-in-class experience for our partners,” Brandon Stein, president of The Loan Store, said in a statement. “The Loan Store is well-positioned to sustainably scale our business.”

Although brokers often make up a strong share of the purchase market, Home Point has struggled, reporting a $1.18 million loss in 2022. In November, it had a round of layoffs nationally, including cutting 217 people out of Ann Arbor.

The company will continue to manage its mortgage servicing rights portfolio, expecting it to generate returns and cash flow over time, according to a news release. The company also will hold an equity stake in The Loan Store.

Executives were not being made available for interviews on Friday. Phil Shoemaker, Homepoint's president of originations, will move to The Loan Store as its CEO. Its current CEO, Mark Lefanowicz, will become executive chairman on the lender's board.

“I am proud of what we accomplished at Homepoint and thankful for the experience,” Shoemaker said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter at The Loan Store where we will continue making a positive impact within the wholesale lending community.”

