UWM to hold hiring event Saturday, looks to grow by 500

United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. is holding a hiring event on Saturday at its headquarters in Pontiac to hire 500 people as the mortgage lending giant experiences an increase in volume.

It's been a series of rough months for the mortgage industry as interest rates have risen and home prices remained high, drying up refinances and making the purchase market competitive. Many have laid off hundreds of workers, crosstown rival Rocket Mortgage last year issued two rounds of buyouts and Ann Arbor-based Home Point Capital Inc. last week said it's selling its mortgage originations business to The Loan Store Inc. in Arizona.

UWM itself over the course of a year has seen its employment fall from more than 8,000 workers to about 6,000 because of "attrition," according to CEO Mat Ishbia, who's said the company's hiring has slowed in recent months.

Still, UWM in the third quarter of 2022 surpassed Rocket to become the largest originator of mortgages in the country as it's led the home purchase market and the wholesale channel that originates loans through independent mortgage brokers who work directly with homebuyers. Rocket, however, posted a larger volume for the entirety of 2022.

Now, interest rates are leveling out again, and spring is known to be a popular season for house buying as the weather warms up and parents plan for the start of the next school year.

UWM is welcoming walk-in interviews from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at 585 S. Blvd. E. for entry-level as well as more specialized positions that require a bachelor's degree. Ideal candidates hold a high school diploma, have a "customer-service mindset" and can work on campus full-time, according to an advisory. No experience in the mortgage industry is necessary, and training is paid.

The company is known for its campus with a number of amenities, including a free gym, a doctor's office and a replica of Birmingham’s Hunter House Hamburgers. Applicants should bring a resume, need a government-issued ID to enter and should expect to spend 45 minutes for a tour, interview and assessment.

Those interested can learn more and pre-register at uwmcareers.com.

