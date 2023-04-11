Wall Street drifts ahead of US inflation data, earnings

Associated Press

Wall Street is drifting Tuesday, with stocks and bonds making modest moves ahead of reports later in the week with the potential to move markets. The S&P 500 was 0.1% higher in quiet, early trading. The Dow and Nasdaq were also little changed. Drugmaker Moderna is off about 3% at the open after saying its potential flu vaccine needs more study. Fresh data on consumer inflation due Wednesday is Wall Street's next big focus. In markets abroad, stocks rose modestly across much of Europe. In the bond market, yields were holding relatively steady.