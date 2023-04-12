Egg prices fall the most since 1987 after recent surge

Michael Hirtzer

Bloomberg

Egg prices tumbled the most in 36 years in March, the second straight monthly decline, giving U.S. consumers relief after months of soaring food inflation.

Prices for eggs fell 11% for the month, according to Labor Department data released Wednesday. Coupled with declines in prices for some meat, poultry and produce products, and the index for food at home eased for the first time since September 2020.

Egg prices touched a record high in January as the worst-ever outbreak of avian influenza killed tens of millions of chickens during the past year. But outbreaks of the virus were slowing slightly and this week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said egg supplies were "moderate to available," a change from just a few months ago when some varieties were scarce.

Bloomberg's Dominic Carey contributed to this report.