Ann Arbor's Home Point Capital lays off most Michigan employees

Home Point Capital Inc. is laying off most of its employees in Michigan following its decision to sell its wholesale mortgage origination business to The Loan Store Inc.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letter noted the Ann Arbor-based lender that does business as Homepoint was laying off "approximately 113" employees at three offices in its hometown. The letter was dated April 11, when the layoffs were set to begin.

The sale of the division to the Arizona-based, privately owned competitor underscores the pressure steadily rising interest rates and flatlining home sales can exert on smaller players with less financial heft than larger rivals. In 2022, Home Point lost nearly $164 million.

Home Point employed more than 500 people, including more than 100 in Michigan, at the time of the announcement earlier this month. Worker adjustment and retraining notifications were sent to more than 300 employees and another 100 have been offered the chance to transition to The Loan Store.

A company spokesman previously said in a statement that impacted employees are eligible for pay and benefits continuation under the WARN Act as well as an offer of severance, which he said is consistent with past layoffs.

Terms of the deal with The Loan Store weren't shared, but it's expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

