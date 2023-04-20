Judge allows suit alleging insider trading by Gilbert, other Rocket officials to proceed

A judge has green-lighted the continuation of a class action shareholder lawsuit that alleges insider trading by Rocket Companies, Rocket Holdings, Inc., chairman Dan Gilbert and Rocket CEO Jay Farner.

The civil complaint alleges that between Feb. 25 and May 5, 2021, Gilbert and others “artificially inflated the price of Rocket Class A common stock by publicly misrepresenting numerous adverse facts" in violation of the Securities Exchange Act.

In an opinion filed last month, Judge Thomas Ludington of U.S. District Court in Detroit said the lawsuit against Gilbert, Rocket Cos. and Farner would proceed. In the March 8, ruling, Ludington dismissed the claims against Rocket Mortgage CEO Bob Walters and Julie Booth, a former chief financial officer who now serves in an advisory role for the company. The Detroit Free Press first reported the advancement of the case.

The lawsuit alleges that Farner posted a misleading tweet in March 2021 and that Gilbert sold $500 million in his personal Rocket shares that same month prior to the company revealing Rocket’s decreasing profitability and revenue in May 2021. The stock plummeted 28% in subsequent days.

An attorney for the defendants denies all of the allegations.

In the complaint filed in June 2022 — a consolidation of numerous cases first brought about shareholders in 2021 — the plaintiffs, who include Carl Shupe and Matthew Pearlman, alleged that the chief executive officer and the controlling shareholder, Gilbert, traded securities using insider information.

“Suspiciously, Gilbert had never publicly sold a single share of Rocket stock prior to this huge insider sale," the lawsuit alleges. "Moreover, while Company rules barred this sale because it was outside of the allowed trading window, Gilbert convinced the Board to change their own rules and open the trading window so he could make this sale.”

Attorney Jeffrey B. Morganroth, managing partner of Morganroth & Morganroth, who represents the defendants, denied the allegations.

"The lawsuit is based on a patently false and untrue factual allegation," he said. "It is a complete work of fiction and a distortion of reality."

Morganroth added: "We're now going to enter into the next phase of the case and the true facts will come out, which will show there is no case at all. "There are no false statements made to the public by the company or its leadership and the stock sale was in full compliance with the law and company policy. In fact, in the stock sale was fully vetted and approved by the independent and disinterested board members, the general counsel and outside counsel before the stock sale took place."

The plaintiffs said the defendants violated the Securities Exchange Act by making seven “false and misleading statements to the market about Rocket’s” key performance metrics.

According to court documents, during a Rocket earnings call Feb. 25, 2021, a Morgan Stanley analyst asked Farner to help shed light on what to expect “in terms of new applications and growing — continuing to grow the business — particularly in the rising rate environment. . . . And where should we be particularly sensitive?” The suit alleges Farner responded that Rocket is “seeing strong consumer demand, especially in the housing market. . . . the strongest that it’s been here in the last decade,” and that “overall, [Rocket was] able to grow volume twice as fast as the industry in 2020.”

On March 11, 2021, a Fox Business representative asked Farner “whether it was ‘good for Rocket Companies’ that the effects of the pandemic were winding down.”

According to the lawsuit, Farner’s response was, “You know, we’re going to see interest rates tick up a little bit here,” which Rocket takes “as an opportunity to grow. . . . So, really, interest rates moving around are a great benefit to [Rocket].” The same is true, he added, “when they drop back down.”

Allegations also include that on and after March 17, 2021, “Gilbert and Farner boasted on Twitter that the Company had increased its market share and that volume from third party originators had increased, despite knowing that the pipeline was slowing.”

Farner tweeted, “Volume is up significantly at [Rocket]! Thank you partners. #BrokersCan[.]” according to court documents.

According to the lawsuit, Gilbert retweeted this post two days later.

The lawsuit alleges that the statement was misleading because Rocket had allegedly lost a large amount of business because rival United Wholesale Mortgage said in March 2021 that the Pontiac-based lender would no longer work with brokers doing business with Rocket Companies Inc.

“In response to the UWM ultimatum, Rocket began offering higher discounts and special pricing in 1Q 2021 than previously offered to increase loan volume and loan applications,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit said that during Rocket’s Q1 2021 disclosures released on May 5, 2021, the defendants “shocked the market by revealing Rocket was projecting reduced closed-loan volume and its lowest quarterly Gain on Sale margin in two years for Q2 2021.”

The price of Rocket Class A common stock dropped from $22.80 to $16.48 in the six days following the call, according to court documents.

