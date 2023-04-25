District Detroit project wins nearly $615M in tax incentives from state board

Michigan’s economic development board on Tuesday approved a nearly $615 million transformational brownfield plan for the $1.5 billion District Detroit development by Olympia Development and The Related Cos.

The Michigan Strategic Fund board approved the plan that includes the following state and local property tax capture: the local and school property tax capture of $213 million, with state tax capture limited to $167 million; a maximum of $11.4 million in construction period tax capture revenues; a maximum of $38.1 million in construction period sales and use tax exemptions and a maximum of $352.3 million in income tax capture revenues and withholding tax capture revenues post-construction.

“Without this support these projects will not move forward,” Andrew Cantor, executive vice president of Related Companies, said during the Michigan Strategic Fund board meeting Tuesday. “And we very much look forward to completing these projects in partnership with you.”

Olympia Development and The Related Cos. plan a project involving 695 mixed-income residential units, 1.2 million square feet of commercial office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and 467 hotel rooms across 10 properties in and near downtown Detroit.

The request before the state board Tuesday comes after the Detroit City Council approved in an 8-1 vote last month the transformational brownfield redevelopment plan. The council also approved last month a $167 million community benefits agreement as well as other elements related to the project.

The request was part of $800 million the developer sought in local and state tax incentives and reimbursements.

According to an MEDC briefing memo, SB Friedman’s independent underwriting analysis concluded that the $615 million in transformational brownfield plan assistance was required based on criteria including assessment of how much traditional debt the project should be able to support/attract, developer and consultant fees limited to 4% of the total development cost of the project and minimum owner equity investment of 20% of total development costs.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN