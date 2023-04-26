Developer releases details of apartment complex on old Joe Louis Arena site

Sterling Group, developer of the high-rise apartment complex that's taking shape on the site of the former Joe Louis Arena, released new details about the project Wednesday as it prepares to begin pre-leasing this summer.

The Residences at Water Square at 222 Third St. is a 25-story, all-glass residential high-rise that developers say “redefines downtown living with unprecedented levels of design, comfort, and service.”

“This is a very unique project in terms of what it brings to the City of Detroit," said Danny Samson, chief development officer of Sterling Group. "There's not really been a residential tower of this nature. What I mean by that is — of this scale. It's 25 stories, 300 feet tall and an all-glass building, so the units are floor-to-ceiling glass with spectacular views. So there's no obstruction. So when you walk up to the outer walls of your unit, you're looking right down the river right into the skyline of the city of Detroit.”

Each unit at the Residences at Water Square will feature 10-foot floor to ceiling windows and high-end touches, developers said. The 496 units will be studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom penthouses on the 25th floor. Residents will have access to amenities including concierge services, valet parking, fitness center, an all-season pool with an outdoor sun deck, a rooftop terrace and sky lounges.

Pre-leasing will begin in August with an expected move-in date of February 2024. All the units will be market rate and pricing will likely be determined closer to summer, Samson said.

Crews are adding the final floors to the top of the building, while the units on the bottom are near completion, Samson said.

“At the top we're pouring concrete and at the bottom, we're installing appliances and countertops and cabinets already. …” he said. “The construction and everything in between is happening. So as we pour floors at the top, we're finishing floors at the bottom and making our way up.”

Mayor Mike Duggan said the Residences at Water Square will be the city’s first new riverfront residential high rise since Riverfront Towers opened 40 years ago.

“The big difference is that in 1983, our riverfront was a collection of cement silos and asphalt parking lots while today we have what is widely recognized as the nation's most beautiful public Riverwalk,” Duggan said in a statement. “I'm grateful to the Sterling Group for adding this beautiful new riverfront tower to our revitalized riverfront.”

The new details about the high-rise come as Sterling Group is in talks with the Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority board about building a 600 to 800-room hotel that would be connected to Huntington Place. The two entities entered an agreement in January. The convention center sits within a short walking distance of the Residences at Water Square. Samson provided no update Wednesday on those discussions.

"We're really focused on delivering the residential tower on time and on schedule on budget and any future phases we'll be announcing subsequently,” he said.

Those interested in leasing information can visit watersquareresidences.com.

