Rocket Cos. CEO Jay Farner's compensation grows five times in final full year

The compensation package of the outgoing CEO of Rocket Companies Inc. increased in 2022 almost five times the value of what he received the year prior, despite the Detroit-based mortgage giant's profit falling 88% last year.

Total compensation for Jay Farner, who will retire from the company effective June 1, was $9.469 million in 2022, up from $1.603 million, according the company's annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week. With his base salary unchanged at $800,000, the bulk of the increase came from $8.657 million in stock awards. Other compensation, including matching 401(k) contributions, totaled $11,957.

Rocket made $700 million in 2022 on revenue of more than $5.8 billion. The company closed more than $133 billion in loans, down from a record $351 billion in 2021 as increasing interest rates slowed the marketplace and inflation hit consumers' pocketbooks.

Although Farner's compensation rose, the package wasn't as large as what he received in 2020, when the lender went public: The total for that year was $51.727 million.

Other Rocket executives also saw pay increases in 2022. The compensation for Bob Walter, president and chief operating officer, rose almost three times to $3.76 million. That included an unchanged $500,000 base salary, $3.246 million in stock awards, a $2,800 bonus and gift basket for his 25th anniversary, and other compensation.

Brian Brown, the company's new chief financial officer and treasurer, received $3.842 million, including a $325,000 salary, a $325,000 one-time promotional bonus, $141,500 in bonuses from prior to taking the CFO role and $3.044 million in stock awards. His predecessor, Julie Booth, received $2.622 million in compensation, including a $448,493 salary and $2.164 million in stock awards.

Tina John, the new general counsel and secretary, received $309,621 in compensation. That included a $261,995 salary and $45,000 in bonuses from prior to taking on her new role. The compensation of her predecessor, Angelo Vitale, was $1.995 million, including a $363,699 salary and $1.623 million in stock awards.

For the company's directors, compensation for Jonathan Mariner was $279,998, for Matthew Rizik was $2.510 million, for Suzanne Shank was $279,998 and for Nancy Tellem was $291,998. Executive chairman Dan Gilbert and his wife, Jennifer, didn't receive any recorded compensation in the report of fees, cash or stock awards.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble