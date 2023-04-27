Winter storms weigh on DTE, Consumers earnings

Michigan’s two biggest utilities reported mixed earnings Thursday for the first quarter following winter storms that knocked out power for days across large swathes of southern Michigan.

DTE Energy reported net income of $445 million, up from $394 million in the first quarter of 2022, while Consumers Energy parent CMS Energy reported earning $345 million, up from $194 million year-over year.

For DTE, this year’s first-quarter operating earnings were $274 million, down from $448 million in the same period of 2022.

CMS Energy reported a decrease in operating income: $314 million compared to $456 million in 2022.

In press releases and conference calls Thursday, corporate leadership at both utilities acknowledged the severe toll the weather took on their operations, including the February ice storm that was the biggest to hit Michigan in half a century and an early March storm that socked southern Michigan with strong winds and heavy rains.

DTE called the storms “the most challenging two-week storm period we have ever faced as a company.”

“It was all hands on deck at DTE for these two large storms. We had our frontline working through dangerous ice and snow storm conditions, restoring power and conducting damage assessments,” DTE Energy CEO Jerry Norcia told investors Thursday, saying the company understands “the impact to customers during power outages.”

Norcia told investors that DTE had already used up its contingency plans with respect to weather and storm response for its electric operation, saying the February response efforts cost the company $20 million. But the executive told analysts that the company saw opportunities to overcome those “headwinds.” If DTE’s service area in Michigan experiences average weather for the remainder of the year.

“Through the end of the year, we need normal weather and storms,” Norcia said.

CMS Energy said the February ice storm was the “second largest storm event” in its service territory, noting that eight of the most destructive storms for the company have occurred in the last 20 years. The energy company’s president and CEO, Garrick Rochow, said that data highlighted the need to boost investment in the reliability and resiliency of the company’s electric distribution system, including steps like burying electric lines underground. The executive acknowledged that when it comes to the process of undergrounding, Michigan is “significantly behind” other Midwestern states.

But the company exhibited a more positive take on its first quarter performance, saying it had “continued confidence” in the high end of its predictions for the year and that the company “remained committed” to a 6-8% growth per share in annual dividends.

“Despite a historically warm winter and severe ice storms, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our full year earnings guidance," Rochow said in a statement on Thursday.

In DTE’s conference call on Thursday, the company said it was implementing a plan aimed at “reducing the impact” of weather-related events and that it would spend $9 billion on system improvements over the next five years.

“We need to provide safe, reliable, affordable energy. Customers expect this from us,” Norcia said.

He said that goal can “only be achieved” through infrastructure investment, acknowledging that “more” must be done and that it must be done “fast.”

“Having a resilient grid is critical to providing safe and reliable electricity, as well as enabling transportation, electrification and achieving statewide decarbonization, as well as promoting economic development,” he said.

When broken down by segment, DTE’s electric earnings for the quarter were down $100 million compared to the same period in 2022. In addition to the recent winter storms, DTE attributed the decrease to an overall warmer winter and the continued pandemic recovery, which has seen lower sales as people return to offices and spend less time at home.

The company says it has spent $5.5 billion over the last five years to rebuild “poles, wires, transformers, and substations.” During the same period, DTE reported spending $800 million on tree trimming. Trees are a major contributor to power outages, and both DTE and Consumers have faced criticism that they aren't doing enough.

The Detroit-based utility said it has been “ramping up” strategic investments to “prepare the system” for challenges ahead. Some of that work has included rebuilding parts of the grid and replacing aging equipment.

According to Norcia, those investments have had a positive impact, with customers in areas where DTE has completed work on the grid’s more “challenged” infrastructure reportedly seeing a 70% “improvement in reliability.” DTE has been accused of focusing its system upgrades on wealthier communities and neglecting lower-income communities like Detroit.

DTE also told investors it was also anticipating a “major pickup” in manufacturing activity within “critical supply chain areas." From solar manufacturing to battery storage, Norcia said these kinds of energy intensive manufacturing business would “translate into higher load growth” in DTE’s service area. As General Motors Co. converts its plant in Orion Township to production of electric pickups, Norcia said the switch would bring a 50 megawatt increase in demand for the system.