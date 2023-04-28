UWM CEO Mat Ishbia's compensation falls 10% in 2022

The total compensation for Mat Ishbia, CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp., declined in 2022, even as the Pontiac-based lender became the country's largest mortgage originator in the latter half of the year.

Compensation for Ishbia, a billionaire who owns a majority of the company with his family, declined 10% to $6.99 million from $7.808 million in 2021 when UWM went public, according to a filing made Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2022 package included an unchanged base salary of $600,000, $5.246 million in bonuses and $1.143 million in other compensation, including a $2,500 matching retirement contribution and payments for security services and equipment.

UWM recorded a 41% decline year-over-year in net income to $932 million last year. Its total originations were $127.3 billion, a 44% decline from 2021. Its volume came in shy of rival Rocket Mortgage's $133 billion, but UWM's totals were larger in the third and fourth quarters.

Disclosures made this week showed Rocket Companies Inc. CEO Jay Farner's compensation grew five times to $9.469 million in 2022, which will be his final full year as CEO as he is set to retire in June.

Other UWM executives' compensation also fell last year. The package for Melinda Wilner, chief operating officer, was $5.108 million, down 12% from 2021. That included a $388,000 base salary and $4.663 million in bonuses.

Alex Elezaj, chief strategy officer, received $5.071 million in compensation, a decline of 5.4%. That entailed a $359,000 base salary and $4.636 million in bonuses.

The total compensation for Laura Lawson, chief people officer, was $1.938 million, down 22%. That included a base salary of $289,000 and $1.644 million in bonuses.

Andrew Hubacker, chief financial and accounting officer, received $480,613, including a $270,000 base salary, $54,000 in stock awards and $154,113 in bonuses. He took over from Tim Forrester, who died in July. Forrester's compensation was $165,500.

The lender also reported compensation for non-management directors. The total for Jeffrey Ishbia, Mat's father and the founder of UWM, was $1.051 million and for Justin Ishbia, Mat's brother, was $139,750. Other directors — Kelly Czubak, Isiah Thomas and Robert Verdun — received packages worth $139,750 each.

