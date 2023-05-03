Free Press names veteran Detroit journalist Nicole Avery Nichols as top editor

The Detroit Free Press on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nicole Avery Nichols — a veteran journalist with more than three decades' experience in the industry — to serve as the newspaper's top editor.

Nichols, 53, most recently served as editor-in-chief of Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news outlet focused on education. She previously spent 20 years at the Free Press, where she started as a reporter and later took on positions including features editor, current affairs editor and senior news director, according to a news release.

“I firmly believe in centering people and their experiences within the heart of journalism, and I am thrilled to be leading one of America’s most powerful newsrooms as we tell the stories that matter most,” Nichols said in a statement. “I look forward to engaging new audiences amid our ever-changing and diversifying media landscape.”

Nichols started her journalism career at the Utica-Observer Dispatch and, in addition to the Free Press, has held positions at The Syracuse Newspapers and The Detroit News.

As an editor at the Free Press, Nichols supervised journalists on beats including courts and corruption, immigration, religion, public health, gender equity, restaurants, race, travel, popular culture, politics and entertainment. She has been involved in leadership roles on major stories including the coronavirus pandemic, the opioid epidemic, the Flint water crisis, and the racial reckoning following George Floyd's murder, among others.

At Chalkbeat, Nichols was responsible for newsroom operations, including content and engagement initiatives produced by a national reporting team and by local bureaus that include Detroit, according to the release.

“Nicole’s deep knowledge of the local issues most important to Detroit-area residents, combined with a fearless and unflinching commitment to journalism that is essential in the communities we serve, makes her the perfect fit for the Free Press,” Kristin Roberts, chief content officer at Gannett and the USA Today Network, said in a statement. “I am confident that under Nicole’s leadership, the Free Press will deliver exclusive and solutions-focused journalism that our readers, viewers and listeners want.”

Nichols has a master’s degree from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University. She has a bachelor's degree from Tuskegee University. She is an active member of the Detroit National Association of Black Journalists.

Nichols is the first Black woman to serve as editor of the Free Press, the paper reported. Her predecessor, Peter Bhatia, left the paper earlier this year.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com