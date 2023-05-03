Michigan to get $400 million hydrogen technology facility from Norwegian company

National Harbor, Md. — A Norwegian hydrogen company will build a hydrogen technology facility in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced Wednesday.

The project from Nel Hydrogen is expected to create 500 jobs and will bring an initial investment of $400 million, according to state estimates. The investment was born out of Whitmer's January trip to Norway.

Nel CEO Håkon Volldal said in a statement that the company chose Michigan because of what it can offer in financial incentives, a skilled workforce, "and cooperation with universities, research institutions, and strategic partners," in addition to engagement with Whitmer.

They also noted the proximity to General Motors Co., which is developing electrolyzer technology with the company, but said they have not yet selected a location in Michigan for the new factory.

The plant will be the first in the nation to build alkaline electrolyzer equipment, a needed technology to produce renewable hydrogen by creating hydrogen from water and clean energy.

The factory will be "built in steps to match supply with demand," according to a press release Wednesday from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. When finished, it will have a production capacity of up to 4 gigawatts of alkaline and PEM electrolyzers.

