United Airlines plans to hire 50,000 workers through 2025

Mary Schlangenstein

Bloomberg

United Airlines said it plans to hire 50,000 workers from 2022 through 2025 as the carrier expands internationally.

The Chicago-based company expects to fill 15,000 jobs this year, after adding the same number in 2022, Josh Earnest, United's chief communications officer, said on a call with reporters Wednesday. The airline didn't specify how many will be placed in new jobs vs. those hired to replace retiring or departing workers.

United plans to add pilots and mechanics, along with tech employees who have been laid of from companies like Amazon.com and Google. Tens of thousands of airline workers left the industry or took early retirement when travel demand collapsed during the pandemic, and most carriers have been hiring since 2021.

Pilots are the top priority and United is set to add about 2,300 this year, equal to the total of 2022, said human resources chief Kate Gebo. The carrier also wants to hire more than 4,000 flight attendants in 2023.

United plans to add 7,000 aircraft mechanics and other technicians by 2026 as up to 50% of the work group is eligible to retire.