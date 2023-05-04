Rocket posts another quarterly loss as mortgage industry challenges continue

Rocket Companies Inc. recorded a net loss of $411 million on net revenue of $666 million in the first quarter of 2023, the parent company of mortgage lending giant Rocket Mortgage reported Thursday.

Results were down sharply from a year ago, when Rocket recorded more than $1 billion in profits on net revenue of nearly $2.7 billion.

The Detroit-based company generated $17 billion in mortgage origination closed loan volume during the first three months of the year, down 68% from a year ago. Rocket's quarterly gain-on-sale margin fell year-over-year from 3.01% to 2.39% in Q1. The company generated adjusted revenue of $882 million, exceeding its forecast of between $700 million and $850 million but down sharply from the $1.9 billion it reported in the first quarter of 2022.

"Rocket delivered solid results in the first quarter in the backdrop of an uncertain macro environment. Adjusted revenue exceeded the top end of our guidance, driven by healthy client demand and strong execution," outgoing CEO Jay Farner said in a statement. "Our purchase pipeline has been growing in the second quarter, but constrained housing inventory and affordability still present challenges. ... We believe our ability to provide a superior, differentiated client value proposition will drive growth in our purchase market share, revenue and profitability."

Rocket has a more optimistic outlook for the second quarter, when it expects adjusted revenue of $850 million to $1 billion. The company's stock closed up less than 1% Thursday to $8.70 per share and was trading up after-hours following the earnings release.

Rocket posted its first-ever net loss as a publicly-traded company in the fourth quarter of 2022 and saw full-year profits plummet 88% from the year prior, reflecting a contraction in the mortgage industry fueled by rising interest rates. The Federal Reserve this week announced its 10th rate hike since March 2022, bringing its federal funds rate to a 16-year high as it continues its bid to bring down inflation.

Rising interest rates, falling consumer confidence and housing affordability challenges have dampened demand for mortgages in recent months, prompting lenders to cut costs and in some cases close.

In its latest mortgage finance forecast, the Mortgage Bankers Association has 30-year fixed rate mortgage rates moving to 6.2% in the second quarter — down from 6.4% in the first quarter but well above 5.3% a year ago. The forecast has mortgage origination volume increasing from $333 billion in Q1 to $461 billion in Q2. It expects housing starts and home sales to remain roughly flat.

Mortgage rates ticked down slightly this week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac, which pointed to "volatility in the banking sector and commentary from the Federal Reserve on its policy outlook." The average rate for a 30-year fixed rate mortgage was 6.39% this week, down slightly from a week ago but still up more than a percentage point from a year ago.

"Spring is typically the busiest season for the residential housing market and, despite rates hovering in the mid-six percent range, this year is no different," according to a Freddie Mac note. "Interested homebuyers are acclimating to the current rate environment, but the lack of inventory remains a primary obstacle to affordability."

Rocket's total expenses for the quarter came in at nearly $1.1 billion for the quarter, down from $1.6 billion a year ago. The company's total liquidity was $8.1 billion, including $900 million of cash on hand, at the end of the first quarter.

Rocket Cos. is a portfolio of businesses that includes Rocket Mortgage as well as other ventures such as Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans and Rocket Money.

Pontiac-based rival United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. reports earnings next week.

