Detroit casinos report $110 million in revenue in April, down from a year ago

Detroit's three casinos collectively reported just under $110 million in monthly revenue in April, down about 8% from a year ago — in part because of a big sports betting payout.

The casinos reported more than $15.3 million in total retail sports betting handle, which is the amount wagered by bettors. The Michigan Gaming Control Board noted, however, that qualified adjusted gross receipts were down nearly 94% from a year ago because of someone winning $2.6 million on parlay bets at the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino.

A bettor won four separate parlay wagers, worth $10,000 each, tied to the NFL playoffs and the UConn Huskies winning the NCAA March Madness Tournament, according to the New York Post.

For the month, the casinos paid $69,237 in taxes to the state and reported submitting $84,624 in taxes to the city based on retail sports betting revenue.

Table games and slots, meanwhile, generated $109.6 million in revenue while retail sports betting produced $120,350, according to numbers released Tuesday by the MGCB.

For the month, MGM Grand Detroit led with market share of 46%, followed by MotorCity Casino's 30% and Hollywood Casino at Greektown's 24%.

Revenue from table games and slots was down 6.2% from a year ago and 6.9% from the previous month. Gaming revenue was up 6.3% year-over-year, however, at Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

Detroit's three casinos paid $8.9 million in gaming taxes to the state. They submitted $13 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city of Detroit.

