UWM posts second straight quarterly loss

Wall Street is serving United Wholesale Mortgage CEO Mat Ishbia his second knockdown of the week.

UWM Holdings Corp. on Wednesday reported a $138.6 million net loss in the first three months of 2023 after loan origination volume fell 42% year-over-year and the value of its mortgage servicing rights fell by 11%.

The second consecutive quarter of losses for the Pontiac-based mortgage giant sent its shares down as much as 16% in the morning to $4.89.

The industry faces higher interest rates from a year ago, housing supply constraints, inflation and economic uncertainty that has shrunk the market, dried up refinancing and heightened the competition. Ishbia has said 2023 will be a bumpy year, but he expects when interest rates fall again, UWM will stand to benefit.

"The results of the first quarter again demonstrate that UWM will do what we say we are going to do," he said in a statement. "We are on track with our plan and extremely well-positioned to take advantage of the next upcycle."

UWM's first-quarter origination volume of $22.3 billion came in at the higher end of UWM's guidance for the quarter, which was $16 billion to $23 billion. That exceeded the $17 billion in closed loan origination volume of Detroit rival Rocket Mortgage, whose parent company reported a net loss of $411 million for the quarter last week. UWM's results, however, did fall shy of California's PennyMac Financial Service Inc.'s $22.8 billion loan volume, but that includes its correspondents channel that acquires loans originated by other lenders. UWM was the U.S. lender with the largest loan volume in the second half of 2022.

"They're not" No. 1, Ishbia said about PennyMac last week. "You can't originate the same loan twice."

UWM also met the higher end of its guidance with a 0.92% gain margin compared to the projected 0.75% to 1%. That was down from 0.99% a year ago.

The lender expects a boost from spring buying in the second quarter. Its guidance calls for volumes to range between $23 billion and $30 billion with a gain margin of 0.75% to 1%. Its workforce is at approximately 6,000 people, but Ishbia last week said UWM plans to hire about 500 people for the busy season.

UWM exclusively originates loans through independent brokers who compare rates and products between lenders for homeowners and buyers. It's working with about 12,000 brokers.

First-quarter net revenue totaled $161.3 million, down 47% year-over-year. Expenses fell 19% to $300.9 million. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization were $141 million, up 9.8%.

UWM noted its loss was on a $337 million decline in fair value of its mortgage servicing rights to $3.975 billion. The company's unpaid principal balance declined 4.7% to $297.9 billion from the January-to-March quarter of last year. Their rate of return, or weighted average coupon, was 3.66%, up from 3.04%.

Totaling $19.2 billion, the value of mortgages originated for home purchases accounted for 86% of its volume compared to refinances. UWM's 60-plus delinquency rate was 0.98% at the end of March.

UWM ended March with $2.9 billion of available liquidity, including $1 billion of cash and self-warehouse, and $1.9 billion of available borrowing capacity.

Despite the 13-cent diluted earnings per share loss for the quarter, UWM will distribute a 10-cent dividend on July 11 for shareholders as of the end of June 21.

Ishbia, who also owns the Phoenix Suns NBA franchise, took an elbow from Denver Nuggets player Nikola Jokic while sitting courtside during Sunday's playoff game. The NBA fined Jokic $25,000, but the two shared a handshake before Tuesday's game, which the Nuggets won 118-102.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble